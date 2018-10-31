Beyoncé​ is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyoncé​​ posted images on Instagram of herself dressed in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create images from Braxton's 1993 self-titled debut album.

She labelled the look "Phoni Braxton​."

In the last of the three images she shared, Beyoncé​ wrote: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range and your God-given talent is treasured."

Halloween tradition

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!<br>How do you look better than me on MY album cover? <br>I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! <br>Thanks for the love sis! <br>Happy Halloween 🎃 <br>Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼<a href="https://twitter.com/Beyonce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Beyonce</a> <a href="https://t.co/dFSbBrQV8Y">pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y</a> —@tonibraxton

Beyoncé​​ channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition.

Last year, it was Lil' Kim, and in previous years she has dressed up as Janet Jackson and a member of 90's female rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.