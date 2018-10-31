Skip to Main Content
Beyoncé​ salutes Toni Braxton with throwback Halloween costume

Beyoncé​ appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album cover, calling her version Phoni Braxton.

Beyoncé, who has dressed up as other female recording artists for Halloween in past years, is paying tribute to singer Toni Braxton this year. (Beyoncé/Instagram)

Beyoncé​ is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyoncé​​ posted images on Instagram of herself dressed in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create images from Braxton's 1993 self-titled debut album.

She labelled the look "Phoni Braxton​."

In the last of the three images she shared, Beyoncé​ wrote: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range and your God-given talent is treasured."

Halloween tradition

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"

Beyoncé​​ channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition.

Last year, it was Lil' Kim, and in previous years she has dressed up as Janet Jackson and a member of 90's female rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

