Beyoncé drops new original song from The Lion King
Beyoncé has released a new original song from Disney's live-action Lion King. The song, Spirit, came out Tuesday and should get an Academy-Award push for Oscar consideration.
The song, Spirit, is part of an album called The Lion King: The Gift
The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.
It's part of an album called The Lion King: The Gift that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. It will be released digitally July 11, with the physical album coming July 19.
The collection is a companion to the main Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.
