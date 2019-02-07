Netflix has confirmed, through trailer, it will launch a new documentary on Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance.

It took just one word for Netflix to send Beyoncé fans into a full-on freak out.

The streaming giant on Sunday posted on its social media channels a yellow image with the word Homecoming across it. The only other information was a date: April 17.

An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beyoncehomecoming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beyoncehomecoming</a> <a href="https://t.co/DfLlBGkCHL">pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL</a> —@netflix

That's when Netflix is expected to premiere a Beyoncé special that will feature her performances at last year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Though Netflix declined to share any more information, the font and colour of the announcement was the same as Beyoncé's was for her Coachella appearance.

Beyonce also last year launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The singer is known for debuting new work shrouded in secrecy. No details were announced before her 2016 HBO special Lemonade.