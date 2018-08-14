Skip to Main Content
Beyoncé honours ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.

Opening act DJ Khaled pumps the crowd with Franklin's hit Respect

Jay Z and Beyoncé, seen here at the 2017 Grammys, dedicated their Monday night concert in Detroit, Aretha Franklin's hometown, to the ailing soul icon. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, Respect.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed Monday that the singer is seriously ill. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
