Beyoncé's Vogue portrait heading to Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery
Photographer Tyler Mitchell was first African American to shoot cover story for Vogue
A photo of Beyoncé that was featured in a cover shoot about the singer in Vogue's September issue last year, has been acquired by the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Photographer Tyler Mitchell, the first African American to shoot a cover story for Vogue, made the announcement on his Instagram account Tuesday.
"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open," the 24-year-old wrote. "Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I'm glad to share this picture is being acquired into the" museum.
The gallery confirmed his announcement in a tweet saying, "We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! We look forward to adding this new work to our collection."
Another photograph of Beyoncé is already at the gallery as part of its 20th Century Americans exhibit, which is on display until the end of the year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.