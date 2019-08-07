Beyoncé's Vogue portrait heading to Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery

A photo of Beyoncé that was featured in a cover shoot about the singer in Vogue's September issue last year, has been acquired by the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell, the first African American to shoot a cover story for Vogue, made the announcement on his Instagram account Tuesday.

"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open," the 24-year-old wrote. "Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I'm glad to share this picture is being acquired into the" museum.

The gallery confirmed his announcement in a tweet saying, "We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! We look forward to adding this new work to our collection."

Another photograph of Beyoncé is already at the gallery as part of its 20th Century Americans exhibit, which is on display until the end of the year.