Betty White, the iconic television star who endeared herself to generations of fans over a decades-spanning career, has died at age 99.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Jeff Witjas, her agent and close friend, told People on Friday.

Some of White's most notable roles included Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. She continued to work in television in the 2000s with roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, Boston Legal and later on Hot in Cleveland.

White won numerous awards for her television work, including five Primetime Emmys and two Daytime Emmys — one of which was a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys.

She was also a pioneer in television by co-founding a production company and serving as a co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth.

WATCH | Betty White's appearance on CBC game show Flashback in 1966:

Betty White on Life With Elizabeth Duration 1:55 On the CBC game show Flashback in 1966, Betty White describes her early days working in TV. 1:55

White made frequent appearances on game shows, late-night talk shows and in commercials over the course of her lauded career; in 2010, the then-88-year-old became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live following a social media campaign to get her on the show.

White said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was honoured for her long career.

"It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home."

