Bohemian Rhapsody wins Golden Globe Award for best movie drama

The 20th Century Fox biopic that charts the rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen stars Rami Malek as Mercury and was directed by Bryan Singer.

Star Rami Malek won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury

From left, actor Gwilym Lee, Queen band member Brian May, actor Rami Malek, Queen band member Roger Taylor, actors Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film Bohemian Rhapsody in London on Oct. 23, 2018. (Joel C Ryan/Invision via Associated Press)

Moments earlier, star Malek won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Mercury.

The film had a troubled production and was met with mediocre reviews, with the exception of high praise for Malek's performance.

