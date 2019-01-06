Bohemian Rhapsody wins Golden Globe Award for best movie drama

Bohemian Rhapsody is the winner of the best film drama Golden Globe Award.

The 20th Century Fox biopic that charts the rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen stars Rami Malek as Mercury and was directed by Bryan Singer.

Moments earlier, star Malek won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Mercury.

The film had a troubled production and was met with mediocre reviews, with the exception of high praise for Malek's performance.