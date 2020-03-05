Bell Media signs deal with mobile-focused streaming platform Quibi
New streamer to offer programming from Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen; daily shows from CTV News, TSN
Bell Media says it is has formed a Canadian partnership with the star-studded, mobile streaming platform Quibi that will roll out next month.
The telecommunications company says Quibi launches in Canada on April 6 with subscriptions priced at $6.99 per month or $9.99 per month for an ad-free version.
Bell Media says CTV News and TSN will produce two daily shows for the platform, which will also carry programming from Steven Spielberg, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.
The Los Angeles-based Quibi bills itself as a mobile-first media platform that will deal in short-form video entertainment from marquee names that's meant to be watched only on smartphones.
Quibi, which is short for quick bites, will feature episodes of shows that clock in at 10 minutes or less. The platform comes from former Disney and DreamWorks exec Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman.
Quibi has raised more than $1 billion US in funding from Sony Pictures Entertainment, WarnerMedia, Disney, Viacom and NBC Universal.
