Bell Media 'regrets' handling of ouster of Lisa LaFlamme

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor.

Bell Media says in a statement it "regrets" the way in which LaFlamme's departure was handled, as it "may have left viewers with the wrong impression" that her storied career wasn't valued.

On Monday, LaFlamme released a video statement saying she was "blindsided" after finding out in June that Bell Media was ending her contract at CTV National News. She said she kept the news under wraps until the details were finalized.

I have some news... <a href="https://t.co/lTe3Rs0kOA">pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA</a> —@LisaLaFlamme_

Bell Media announced both LaFlamme's departure and her replacement on Monday, receiving blowback from viewers and media observers who felt LaFlamme, 58, should have had a proper sign-off and career retrospective after 35 years with the company.

The dismissal also raised questions about whether sexism and ageism played a role in the shakeup.

Bell Media says in its statement today it takes allegations of discrimination "very seriously" and is taking steps to initiate an independent, third-party internal workplace review.