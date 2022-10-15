Live Nation has confirmed American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's We tour, which begins at the end of October.

A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck's cancellation, and said the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.

Canadian musician Leslie Feist announced in early September that she was leaving Arcade Fire's tour after sexual misconduct allegations were made against lead singer Win Butler.

Feist had been booked as opening act for the European leg of the Montreal band's latest tour, which kicked off in Dublin at the end of August.

The concerts went ahead just days after U.S. music publication Pitchfork ran an article in late August containing allegations Butler had inappropriate sexual interactions with four people.

WATCH | Arcade Fire fans demand refunds: Fans demand Arcade Fire refunds after frontman accused of sexual misconduct Duration 2:07 Some fans say they are disturbed by accusations of sexual misconduct against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. But the band's new tour is proceeding, even as some demand ticket refunds. Correction: At 1:00 in this video Daniel Seligman is misidentified

In a statement, Butler has denied the allegations, and said all encounters took place between consenting adults and he never touched a woman against her will or demanded sexual favours.

Arcade Fire's scheduled Canadian stops on the We tour include Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver.