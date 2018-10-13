Skip to Main Content
Beatles' Sgt. Pepper named top album of all time in UK

The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band has been named the most popular British album in history.

Official Charts company says ranking based on physical sales, downloads, streams

The Associated Press ·
The 1967 masterwork Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles (from left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison) has been named the most popular British album in history. (The Associated Press)

The Official Charts Company said Saturday that the band's 1967 classic is Britain's top album based on physical sales, downloads and streams in the U.K.

The album found the four mates from Liverpool at their most experimental and inventive and includes favourites like With a Little Help from My Friends and A Day in the Life.

The band by then had stopped touring and was focusing its effort on studio work under the guidance of producer George Martin.

The album came ahead of Adele's 21, which finished second, and the 1995 Oasis album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

