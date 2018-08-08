Ruby Rose cast as lesbian superhero Batwoman

Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, which include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

In 2006, DC Comics resurrected the Batwoman character — who had been killed off in the late 1970s — as part of its weekly 52 comic book series.

DC Comics resurrected the Batwoman character as part of its weekly 52 comic book series in 2006. (J. H. Williams III/DC Comics )

Rose wrote Tuesday on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honoured" and "an emotional wreck" over the news.

As a young, gay person, Rose said she never felt represented on TV.

The actor, recording artist, model and former MTV VJ, gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's Orange is the New Black and has also appeared in films such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Pitch Perfect 3, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg.

Rose's casting comes not long after trans actor and activist Nicole Maines was announced as the latest addition to The CW's superhero universe. Maines will portray trans superhero Dreamer on Supergirl next season.