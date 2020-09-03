Batman movie shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Someone working on the movie The Batman has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K. shoot has been temporarily suspended.
Project had resumed filming just days ago after 6-month hiatus
Someone working on the movie The Batman has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K. shoot has been temporarily suspended.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.
Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Batman was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.