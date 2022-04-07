Canadian director Barry Avrich has apologized following criticism of his acceptance speech during the first night of the Canadian Screen Awards.

Avrich, who won best direction in a documentary for his film Oscar Peterson: Black + White on Monday, said: "There are so many Black stories in Canada that need to be told. It doesn't matter who tells them, we just need to tell them."

The documentary chronicles the life of one of Canada's most acclaimed jazz pianists, Oscar Peterson, who was Black.

The speech was criticized by several film organizations who said Avrich minimized the importance of storytelling by Black filmmakers.

"I am truly sorry I misspoke, causing my words to be misinterpreted as anything but support for Black creatives telling their stories," Avrich said in a statement to CBC News.

"Of course it matters who tells stories; intentionality, lived experience, an anti-oppression stance matter. I am committed to continuing to be a strong supporter of redressing the imbalance that has historically existed and continues to be a challenge for Black and other traditionally underrepresented creators."

Avrich said the two film organizations that were critical of his speech did not reach out to him before releasing their statements, but he invited opportunities for future collaboration.

The 'privilege' of telling BIPOC stories

In statements released on Thursday, several organizations took issue with the wording of Avrich's speech, vehemently disagreeing that the teller of Black Canadian stories does not matter.

Black Screen Office, an organization that supports Black Canadians working in the screen industries, raised concerns about Avrich's speech.

"The BSO congratulates Barry Avrich for his CSA win, but we are deeply disturbed that he would use this as a platform to make such a self-serving point in his acceptance speech," Jennifer Holness , chair of the organization's board of directors, said in a statement.

The Black Screen Office was 'deeply disturbed' by Avrich's comments, Jennifer Holness, BSO chair, said in a statement. (Submitted by Jennifer Holness)

The Reelworld Film Festival, which screens films by racially diverse and Indigenous filmmakers, called Avrich's comments "extremely disheartening."

"For decades, white directors have enjoyed the privilege of telling Black, Indigenous, Asian and South Asian stories with no reproach," the statement said. "Diverse creators have fought — with much effort and little success — to receive equitable access to funds and distribution to tell the stories of their communities.

"Only in the past few years has the industry at large recognized this oversight and made efforts to give some control and support to those artists."

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, which administers the Canadian Screen Awards, addressed Avrich's speech in a tweet on Wednesday without naming him.

"This week has mostly been a joyful celebration of a diverse set of nominees and winners … who are producing work that is imaginative, world class and authentic," the tweet said. "It is clear, however, that there is still much work to be done in dismantling the system that has stood in the way of diverse voices being rightfully heard. It does matter."

The Academy would like to address the harmful words spoken by a winner in The Documentary & Factual Awards on Monday night.<br><br>Read “Being Seen” here: <a href="https://t.co/MElWFTrtn6">https://t.co/MElWFTrtn6</a> <a href="https://t.co/FrTyNGfDA3">pic.twitter.com/FrTyNGfDA3</a> —@TheCdnAcademy

The Indigenous Screen Office also responded through Twitter, noting that it "stands in solidarity" with the statements issued by the Black Screen Office and Reelworld Film Festival.

"It does matter who tells our stories," the tweet said. "It is the foundation of our organizations."