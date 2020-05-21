Baroness von Sketch Show to end after season 5 this fall
Show currently nominated for 5 Canadian Screen Awards
The hit CBC series Baroness von Sketch Show will come to an end after its fifth season this fall.
A news release from the public broadcaster says the show's co-creators and stars made the decision to end the sketch comedy series after season 5.
The all-female troupe includes Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. The show was shot in Toronto and satirized many facets of adulthood.
The finale season of the series was filmed last fall and the show is currently nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards.
"After five fantastic years, we have decided that season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show will be our last," the co-creators said Thursday in a statement.
"We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to share our deepest embarrassments, existential angst and daily observations with you, our fans."
