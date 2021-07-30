Barenaked Ladies announce Canadian holiday tour
The 14-date run of shows will begin in Vancouver on Dec. 1
Barenaked Ladies will be decking concert halls with festive cheer over the Christmas season.
The Toronto pop-rock quartet says it's laying down plans to take its Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour across much of Canada.
The 14-date run of singalong shows will feature the band playing selections from their Barenaked for the Holidays album and "a few other chestnuts and surprises," starting in Vancouver on Dec. 1.
Additional stops include Edmonton on Dec. 5, Calgary on Dec. 7, Regina on Dec. 9 and Winnipeg on Dec. 12.
JUST ANNOUNCED: BNL bring their Hometown Holidays Tour across Canada this December. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10am local! VIP on-sale Tuesday at 10am local, exclusively on Bytes! <a href="https://t.co/Qz212wRodR">pic.twitter.com/Qz212wRodR</a>—@barenakedladies
They'll follow that with a run of Ontario dates that include Thunder Bay, Ont., on Dec. 13, Ottawa on Dec. 17, Hamilton, Ont., on Dec.18 and a final show in Toronto on Dec. 22.
The tour comes after the Barenaked Ladies was forced to cut dates in Toronto last year as Ontario saw a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Tickets go on sale for most dates starting on Thursday.
