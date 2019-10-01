Banksy's chimp-depicting Devolved Parliament sells for more than $16M

A large Banksy painting depicting primates sitting in the U.K. Parliament sold for more than $16 million Cdn on Thursday — a record price at auction for a work by the secretive British street artist, according to Sotheby's.

The auction house said Devolved Parliament, in which chimpanzees replace politicians in the British House of Commons, had an estimated price tag of 1.5 million to 2 million pounds ($2.4 to 3.3 million) going into the sale.

During bidding that lasted some 13 minutes, it sold for a hammer price of 8.5 million pounds, to which fees are added giving a final price of 9,879,500 pounds ($16.2 million).

Before Thursday's sale, the auction record for a Banksy work was $2,494,000 for Keep it Spotless which sold at Sotheby's in New York in 2008, the auction house said.

Watch Sotheby's Emma Baker explain the fortuitous timing of the Banksy auction: