French police investigating Banksy art theft from Bataclan

French police are investigating the theft of an artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.
A man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris, on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where 90 people died in a 2015 terrorist attack. French police are investigating after the graffiti piece was stolen last week. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

A French judicial official says police are investigating the theft of an artwork by the British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.

The artwork, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning, had been made on an emergency door at the Bataclan.

It was stolen last week. The judicial official was not authorized to be publicly named because the investigation is ongoing.

Bataclan officials said on Twitter: "Banksy's work, a symbol of remembrance and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world, has been taken from us."

Ninety people were killed on Nov. 13, 2015, at the Bataclan when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall, one of several targets that night in which 130 people died. 

