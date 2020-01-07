Joker tops nominations for British Academy film awards

The film Joker has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday.

The movie about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations, including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and best director for Todd Phillips.

Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were close behind with 10 nominations, including best picture, and Sam Mendes' war film 1917 also earned a best picture nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's darkly comic Parasite for best film as well as for best director. Parasite is also nominated for best original screenplay and film not in the English language.

The documentary For Sama also received four BAFTA nominations. It's up for best British film, best documentary and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for Waad Al-Kateab and co-director Edward Watts; and film not in the English language.

Completing the list for film not in the English language are The Farewell, Pain and Glory and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Bong Joon-ho has been nominated in the best director category for Parasite. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

In addition to Phoenix, best actor contenders include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

The awards will be announced at a gala event hosted by Graham Norton on Feb. 2. in London.