Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter will not be charged in alleged rape case

Los Angeles prosecutors say they will not charge Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter over a 2003 sexual assault accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that because the woman was 18 at the time, the statute of limitations expired in 2013. They did not evaluate the merits of the woman's story.

"An analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted, and the matter is declined," prosecutors said in a charge evaluation worksheet released to the media.

They gave no details of the case, but last year Carter denied an allegation that he raped a teen pop singer 15 years ago.

Nick Carter has denied the allegations since they first surfaced last year. (Andy Kropa/Invision/Associated Press)

An attorney for Carter, whose band is currently playing a long-term engagement in Las Vegas, said in a statement today that the singer was "happy to put the matter behind him."

"Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year," attorney Michael Holtz said in the statement.

The Backstreet Boys were one of the biggest boy bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with hits like Quit Playing Games With My Heart.

Accusations of sexual misconduct, inspired by the #MeToo social media movement, have forced multiple celebrities, politicians and businessmen to step down or be fired in the past year.