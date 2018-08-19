Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert
14 hurt after high winds topple outdoor venue's entrance trusses
At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.
WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within six kilometres of the casino in Thackerville.
<a href="https://twitter.com/backstreetboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@backstreetboys</a> Right after awning fell over. Several fans sprung to action including former nurse in army. Husband was hurt. <a href="https://t.co/Iq8nTtRUoF">pic.twitter.com/Iq8nTtRUoF</a>—@NikoleJagow
The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 113-128 km/h winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.
WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.