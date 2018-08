At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within six kilometres of the casino in Thackerville.

<a href="https://twitter.com/backstreetboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@backstreetboys</a> Right after awning fell over. Several fans sprung to action including former nurse in army. Husband was hurt. <a href="https://t.co/Iq8nTtRUoF">pic.twitter.com/Iq8nTtRUoF</a> —@NikoleJagow

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 113-128 km/h winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.