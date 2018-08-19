Skip to Main Content
Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

An outdoor concert in Oklahoma featuring the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees was cancelled after a storm with high winds and rain hit, injuring at least 14 people.

14 hurt after high winds topple outdoor venue's entrance trusses

An intense storm hit an outdoor concert venue in Oklahoma on Saturday, injuring 14 fans. (NikoleJagow/Twitter)

At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within six kilometres of the casino in Thackerville.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 113-128 km/h winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

