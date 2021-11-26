Avril Lavigne to tour across Canada for 1st time in more than a decade
Bite Me Canada 2022 tour is set to hit 14 cities between May 3 and 25
Avril Lavigne has announced her first cross-Canada tour in more than a decade.
The Bite Me Canada 2022 tour is set to hit 14 cities between May 3 and 25, with special guests GrandsonandMod Sun.
The Napanee, Ont., singer recently released the single Bite Me featuring Travis Barker, her first release since 2019's Head Above Water.
Lavigne calls the track "an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn't deserve you."
She says new music and a new album will follow in 2022.
Next year also marks the 20th anniversary of Lavigne's debut album Let Go, which featured hit singles Complicated and Sk8er Boi. Lavigne was 17 when the album was released.
Canada!!! I can't wait to see you all on the Bite Me Tour with <a href="https://twitter.com/grandson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@grandson</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/MODSUN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MODSUN</a>. Grab presale tix this Monday (11/29) at 10AM with code "BITEME" <a href="https://t.co/oBbzbdSdGJ">https://t.co/oBbzbdSdGJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/DNtYm3ZbRV">pic.twitter.com/DNtYm3ZbRV</a>—@AvrilLavigne
The Bite Me Canada Tour stops in:
- Moncton.
- Halifax.
- Quebec City.
- Montreal.
- Ottawa.
- Toronto.
- London, Ont.
- Windsor, Ont.
- Winnipeg.
- Saskatoon.
- Edmonton.
- Vancouver.
- Victoria.
- Calgary (two shows).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?