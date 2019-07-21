Avengers: Endgame tops Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

The global box office has a new king in Avengers: Endgame.

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion US in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

Avatar has held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that Avatar's grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, Avengers: Endgame is No. 2 to Star Wars: The Force Awakens by around $80 million.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to Avatar director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said the Canadian filmmaker will probably hold the title again someday.

Cameron's long-delayed Avatar 2 is scheduled to open in theatres December 17, 2021.