Margaret Atwood announces sequel to The Handmaid's Tale
Canadian author Margaret Atwood says she's penning a sequel to one of her best-known books, The Handmaid's Tale, which was originally published in 1985 and has been popular with a new generation of fans partly due to the Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.

Elisabeth Moss appears as Offred in a scene from Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which has helped bring a new audience to Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel. Atwood has announced she is writing a sequel.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood is penning a sequel to one of her best-known books, The Handmaid's Tale.

"The Testaments is set 15 years after Offred's final scene and is narrated by three female characters," Atwood revealed via Twitter. 

The new novel will be published in September 2019.

In recent years, Atwood's dystopian, near-future novel about a totalitarian state that has overthrown the U.S., and was originally published in 1985, has found renewed resonance with a new generation of fans, in part due to the highly acclaimed Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.

The Testaments has been inspired by "everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings," Atwood said.

"The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."

Atwood, left, appears with Moss in a cameo role in The Handmaid's Tale. (George Kraychyk/Hulu)

