A$AP Rocky's lawyer says rapper won't appeal assault conviction
Musician pleaded self-defence, saying he tried to avoid confrontation with two men he said were following him
The lawyer for American rapper A$AP Rocky says his client won't appeal his assault conviction for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.
Slobodan Jovicic told Sweden's TT news agency Wednesday that the rapper doesn't have the energy to appeal.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.
On Aug. 14, Mayers and the bodyguards were given "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in Sweden again.
Last month, the prosecutor said he wouldn't appeal the verdict either.
