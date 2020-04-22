After a few swings of a sledgehammer, a prized Vincent van Gogh work was gone

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.

A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in Laren, Netherlands, in the early hours of March 30th.

He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.

Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh's The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 from the Singer Laren Museum.

The art museum had been shut down due to coronavirus containment measures.

The Dutch master's painting The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring had been on loan from the Groninger Museum. (Groninger Museum/Associated Press)

Nobody has been arrested in the theft and the painting, which was on loan from another Dutch museum — the Groninger Museum — when it was stolen, is still missing.

Police say that 56 new tips streamed in from the public as a result of the show.

They also say it's not clear if the thief acted alone.

The 25-by-57-centimetre oil-on-paper painting shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.