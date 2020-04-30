What began as a call to local artists, asking for donations of Canadian artwork to seniors' residences, has blossomed into a countrywide message of support to let the elderly know they haven't been forgotten during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finding a way to help

Toronto-based artist Margaux Smith and curator Tadum Dooley wanted to find a way to help seniors who have been among the hardest hit during the crisis and isolated from loved ones.

When they began asking artists on social media last month for works of art that could hang in a resident's room, they were overwhelmed by the response.

(CBC)

Artists answer the call

Among the Canadian artists who donated work is Toronto-based Ibrahim Abusitta.

(Submitted by Ibrahim Abusitta)

'Bit of time-travelling'

This painting called Dancing Couple was among Abusitta's six offerings.

"It is meant to look like a nostalgic era, maybe the '60s, maybe '50s, so I was hoping there would be a little bit of time-travelling in viewing the work and distract from the present time," he said.

(Ibrahim Abusitta)

Showing care

At her studio, Smith gathers piles of donated artwork — some of which were done by seniors themselves — and places them in frames.

"I think it's just one of many ways that you can show care," she said about the project.

(Submitted by Margaux Smith)

Seniors helping seniors

Toronto artist Carolina Gajardo, 66, jumped at the chance to help fellow seniors. As a former refugee from Chile, she said, "I hope that they receive a message that they're not alone. I think that is critical in any difficult circumstances that people don't feel … they are left behind."

(Submitted by Carolina Gajardo)

First recipients

Fudger House, a publicly funded seniors' facility in Toronto, received the first batch of art donations on Tuesday. A sign outside reads: "We love health-care workers."

(CBC)

Making connections

Smith and Dooley, who are receiving artwork from across Canada and around the world, plan to donate to other seniors facilities as well.

(CBC)

Opportunity for friendship

Some have included handwritten notes, like this one from artist Brenda Forbes, and even return addresses to encourage a letter exchange.

(Tatum Dooley)

Art finds new home

Dooley holds up a framed piece of art by Gajardo, part of a series called Spring and one of five alcohol-ink works she donated.

(CBC)

Taking precautions

During the delivery process, Dooley and Smith maintain physical distance from staff members and wear masks. Staff sanitize what enters the facility before distributing the special gifts to seniors.

(Tatum Dooley)

Special delivery

Gajardo's print makes its way into the hands of Maureen Law, one of the residents at Fudger House. A reminder that even if isolated, she and her fellow residents are not alone.