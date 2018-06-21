Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's slaying

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder days after the killing of rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot in his luxury BMW electric car as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20, who went by the stage name pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was gunned down Monday, bringing a violent end to a brief music career that was marked by controversy and arrests.

Authorities said the rapper was ambushed by two people. They did not give a motive in announcing Williams's arrest but had previously said the shooting was an apparent robbery attempt.

Investigators surround a vehicle after rapper XXXTentacion was shot on Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Associated Press)

After Williams's arrest, Broward Sheriff's Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said homicide detectives also were seeking additional suspects.

An arrest report said Williams was alone in the silver 2004 Honda and driving without a licence when he was spotted by an officer in Pompano Beach. He was taken into custody on an active felony warrant.

XXXTentacion's attorney, David Bogenschutz, said Tuesday that investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Faces charges in other cases

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, a probation violation and for not having a valid driver's licence. He appeared before Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica via video Thursday afternoon. He wore an orange jumpsuit and did not speak during the minutes-long hearing and he was represented by a public defender.

Mollica ordered Williams to be held without bond. Williams also was scheduled to appear Monday before a different judge regarding the probation violation charge that stems from a 2014 grand theft auto case.

Court records show Williams has been charged previously with several felonies, including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It does not appear, however, that he has ever done prison time for these charges and some of them were dropped. Williams does not appear in the Florida Department of Corrections offender database, but was on probation for the auto theft conviction.

Nobody responded at Williams's home, a rental bungalow in a modest neighbourhood of Pompano Beach.

Singled out by Spotify

Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was a controversial rising star, who faced multiple charges for different incidents in recent years. (Miami Dade County Corrections/Getty Images)

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, was a rising star. He notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort ? and had a top 10 hit with Sad!

He also generated controversy. In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident.

Less than a month later, he was jailed on charges that he attacked his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time.

He subsequently faced further charges, including harassment and witness tampering.

XXXTentacion was initially one of two artists Spotify removed from its promoted playlists in May in accordance with its new policy on hateful music and conduct.

But after a backlash in the music industry, Spotify backpedalled and said it would no longer attempt to police conduct and restored XXXTentacion to its playlists (although the same was not done for R. Kelly).