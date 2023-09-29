Witness to Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing indicted in Las Vegas

One of the last living witnesses to the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur was charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon on Friday in the 1996 killing, a long-awaited breakthrough in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was killed 27 years ago.

A Nevada grand jury indicted Duane (Keefe D) Davis in the killing, prosecutors announced in court Friday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for "several months." DiGiacomo described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.

The charges were revealed hours after Davis, 60, was arrested this morning while on a walk near his home, according to DiGiacomo.

Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was in the Cadillac when Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police searched a home tied to Davis two months ago.

More to come