Internet star Grumpy Cat dead at 7

Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanour became an internet meme sensation, has died at age 7.

Posting on social media Friday, Grumpy Cat's owners wrote she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and "passed away peacefully" Tuesday "in the arms of her mommy.

"Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough."

The cat — real name was Tardar Sauce — rose to fame after photos were posted online in 2012. Grumpy Cat had more than two million followers on Instagram and more than one million on Twitter.

The animal's website says her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of dwarfism.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Limited, and the cat made numerous appearances, including commercials.