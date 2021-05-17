Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marry in small, intimate ceremony

American singer and actor — as well as Grammy winner and Guinness World Record holder — Ariana Grande is now something else: a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande's representative told People magazine that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It was not clear when the wedding took place.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her representative told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits 34+35, Positions, pov and a Save Your Tears remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on The Voice in the fall.