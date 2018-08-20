Italian actress Asia Argento — one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment — recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17, the New York Times has reported.

Argento, 42, settled the notice of intent to sue filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 US shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her, the Times reported.

Argento and Bennett co-starred in a 2004 film called The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things in which Argento played Bennett's prostitute mother. An actor since childhood, Bennett has a long list of TV and movie credits, including appearances in films such as Daddy Day Care and the rebooted Star Trek, where he played a young James T. Kirk.

Jimmy Bennett, seen here in 2010, began acting as a child and built up an extensive list of credits, including TV's Everwood and films such as Daddy Day Care and Star Trek, playing a young James Kirk. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18. The notice says the encounter traumatized Bennett and hurt his career, the Times reported.

The newspaper said it received court documents that included a selfie of Argento and Bennett in bed. Three people familiar with the case said the documents were authentic, the Times reported.

Actors Asia Argento, left, and Rose McGowan, who have both accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, are seen participating in a #MeToo march in Rome on International Women's Day this year. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

Argento became one of the most well-known activists of the #MeToo movement after she told the New Yorker magazine that Weinstein raped her at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 when she was 21. Argento told the magazine that she continued to have a relationship with Weinstein because she was afraid of angering him.

Weinstein has been indicted on sex crime accusations involving three women, but not including Argento.

Representatives for Argento could not be immediately reached by The Associated Press for comment. Through a representative, Bennett declined to comment to the Times.

I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere. —@rosemcgowan

After Sunday evening's publication of the Times story about Argento, Rose McGowan, a fellow actor and another Weinstein accuser who has also been an outspoken activist of the #MeToo movement, said her "heart is broken."