Skip to Main Content
Aretha Franklin's hits rise in iTunes charts following her death
Updated

Aretha Franklin's hits rise in iTunes charts following her death

The Queen of Soul's indelible hits rocketed up the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Greatest Hits album displaces new Nicki Minaj album from No. 1 spot

The Associated Press ·
Aretha Franklin, shown above performing in Baltimore last November, says she wants to open a Detroit entertainment venue that would include a nightclub and fine dining. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/Associated Press)

Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her 30 Greatest Hits album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, Queen.

"It seems very strange to wake up and hear that she passed today even though she lived such a long and fulfilled life. It's no secret that she's an icon. She is an icon of all icons," Minaj said on Apple Music.

"I don't know anyone she hasn't inspired."

Meanwhile, Respect reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural WomanThinkChain of Fools and I Say A Little Prayer, were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us