Aretha Franklin's hits rise in iTunes charts following her death

Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her 30 Greatest Hits album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, Queen.

"It seems very strange to wake up and hear that she passed today even though she lived such a long and fulfilled life. It's no secret that she's an icon. She is an icon of all icons," Minaj said on Apple Music.

"I don't know anyone she hasn't inspired."

Meanwhile, Respect reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Think, Chain of Fools and I Say A Little Prayer, were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.