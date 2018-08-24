Skip to Main Content
Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Former U.S president Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., pastor of Atlanta's Salem Baptist Church, to deliver eulogy

Singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, left, and former U.S. president Bill Clinton are scheduled to speak at the funeral of soul music great Aretha Franklin next week. (The Associated Press)

Franklin's rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations.

Aretha Franklin is seen performing at the inaugural gala for Clinton in Washington in January 1993. (Amy Sancetta/Associated Press)

Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died last Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta. 

