Family, fans to bid farewell to Aretha Franklin with music-filled funeral
Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, childhood friend Smokey Robinson among speakers
Family, friends and famous figures will bid farewell to the Queen of Soul Friday in Detroit.
Funeral services for Aretha Franklin are set to begin mid-morning at the Greater Grace Temple, one of the largest and most famous churches in the city.
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and childhood friend Smokey Robinson are among the high-profile figures scheduled to speak at the invitation-only service, which will be punctuated throughout with performances.
Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ron Isley, Ariana Grande and Yolanda Adams are among those slated to perform.
The funeral comes after several days of public viewings for the singer, which began with two days at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History that attracted thousands of fans and mourners from around the country.
Hundreds more queued outside New Bethel Baptist Church for a third day of public viewings. The church where she got her start as a gospel singer, New Bethel is where Franklin's father was the longtime pastor and where she learned the gospel fundamentals that would make her a soul institution.
