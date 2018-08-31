Family, fans to bid farewell to Aretha Franklin with music-filled funeral

Family, friends and famous figures will bid farewell to the Queen of Soul Friday in Detroit.

Funeral services for Aretha Franklin are set to begin mid-morning​ at the Greater Grace Temple, one of the largest and most famous churches in the city.

A mourner holds a copy of The Final Call newspaper featuring Aretha Franklin on the cover outside New Bethel Baptist Church where a viewing for Franklin is being held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and childhood friend Smokey Robinson are among the high-profile figures scheduled to speak at the invitation-only service, which will be punctuated throughout with performances.

In this Jan. 19, 1993, file photo, singer Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Aug. 16, at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (Amy Sancetta/Associated Press)

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ron Isley, Ariana Grande and Yolanda Adams are among those slated to perform.

The funeral comes after several days of public viewings for the singer, which began with two days at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History that attracted thousands of fans and mourners from around the country.

Hundreds more queued outside New Bethel Baptist Church for a third day of public viewings. The church where she got her start as a gospel singer, New Bethel is where Franklin's father was the longtime pastor and where she learned the gospel fundamentals that would make her a soul institution.