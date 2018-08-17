Funeral arrangements set for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest at Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery following an Aug. 31 funeral at Greater Grace Temple on the the city's west side.
The service will be limited to family and friends, according to her publicist
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.
The late singer's publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral — to be held at Greater Grace Temple — is limited to the Queen of Soul's family and friends.
Public viewings will take place Aug. 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin, sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin, brother Cecil Franklin, and nephew Thomas Garrett.
Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
