Pop star Ariana Grande belted an Aretha Franklin standard at the Queen of Soul's homegoing in a black dress so short, it got the social media choir going.

Ariana Grande baby that's not what you wear to a funeral #ArethaHomegoing

Grande appeared nervous as she made her way to the front of Greater Grace Temple, apparently unclear where she was supposed to stand for her performance of (You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.

She found her footing, though, and made it through, collecting an awkward hug from Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple, one of the officiants at Franklin's funeral.

On Twitter, Grande's dress was criticized as too short for church.

I can literally FEEL the aunties in the church judging Ariana for the length of that skirt. #ArethaHomegoing

"#ArianaGrande don't know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart," tweeted one, Tenisha Taylor Bell.