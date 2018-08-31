Skip to Main Content
Ariana Grande belts Aretha Franklin standard in tiny dress

Pop star Ariana Grande belted an Aretha Franklin standard at the Queen of Soul's homegoing in a black dress so short, it got the social media choir going.

Grande performed Franklin's standard (You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman

Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on Friday in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Grande appeared nervous as she made her way to the front of Greater Grace Temple, apparently unclear where she was supposed to stand for her performance of (You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman

She found her footing, though, and made it through, collecting an awkward hug from Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple, one of the officiants at Franklin's funeral.

On Twitter, Grande's dress was criticized as too short for church.

"#ArianaGrande don't know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart," tweeted one, Tenisha Taylor Bell.

