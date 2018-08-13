Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, seriously ill: source
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, a person close to the singer confirms to the Associated Press.
76-year-old Queen of Soul last performed at November benefit organized by Elton John
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.
The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to comment publicly, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill.
No more details were provided.
The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.
Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."
