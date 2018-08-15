Skip to Main Content
Detroit church vigil held for Aretha Franklin

Detroit church vigil held for Aretha Franklin

​People are praying for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.

Queen of Soul visited by Stevie Wonder, Rev. Jesse Jackson, ex-husband Glynn Turman

The Associated Press ·
People are holding a special vigil for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor. The ailing Queen of Soul has had a stream of visitors this week, including Stevie Wonder, Rev. Jesse Jackson and ex-husband Glynn Turman. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

​People are praying for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.

The special vigil at New Bethel Baptist Church began before dawn Wednesday.

The prayers come one day after Stevie Wonder visited the ailing Queen of Soul at her home.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited Franklin, who is seriously ill.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.

The 76-year-old cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us