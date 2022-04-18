Arcade Fire announce 'We' world tour with 3 Canadian stops

Following Friday's release of their sixth album We, Montreal band Arcade Fire announced a world tour marked for later this year.

This will be the Grammy-winning group's first tour since 2018, and tickets are set to go on sale May 13.

The tour will kick off in Dublin in August and will see the band make its way across Europe and North America, with a final stop in Toronto in December.

Announcing The “WE” Tour !!! Can’t wait to see you all soon, along with our friends <a href="https://twitter.com/FeistMusic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FeistMusic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/beck?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@beck</a> <br><br>General tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am local time. <a href="https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt">https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/sb8kvauumN">pic.twitter.com/sb8kvauumN</a> —@arcadefire

Other Canadian stops include Edmonton and Vancouver.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist will join Arcade Fire on all U.K. and European dates, while Beck is scheduled to support for all North American dates.

It's a big month for the band, who are also set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at the Juno Awards on May 15 in Toronto.

The group will be down one original member — co-founder Will Butler announced in March that he left the group late last year.