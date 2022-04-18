Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

Arcade Fire announce 'We' world tour with 3 Canadian stops

Following Friday's release of their sixth album We, Montreal band Arcade Fire announced a world tour marked for later this year.

Tour kicks off in Dublin in August, heads cross Europe and North America, to wrap in Toronto in December

Sadaf Ahsan · The Canadian Press ·
Win Butler, lead singer of Arcade Fire, is pictured performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on April 15, 2022. The band has announced a 2022 world tour. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Following Friday's release of their sixth album We, Montreal band Arcade Fire announced a world tour marked for later this year.

This will be the Grammy-winning group's first tour since 2018, and tickets are set to go on sale May 13.

The tour will kick off in Dublin in August and will see the band make its way across Europe and North America, with a final stop in Toronto in December.

Other Canadian stops include Edmonton and Vancouver.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist will join Arcade Fire on all U.K. and European dates, while Beck is scheduled to support for all North American dates.

It's a big month for the band, who are also set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at the Juno Awards on May 15 in Toronto.

The group will be down one original member — co-founder Will Butler announced in March that he left the group late last year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now