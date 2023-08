London exhibition makes the case for raising the visibility of Arab women artists

Growing up between Jordan and Lebanon in the 1980s and '90s, Dia Al Batal would often hear the repetitive "tick-tick-tick … tick-tick" of a hammer and chisel as her mother, Mona Saudi, worked for hours on her stone sculptures.

As an Arab female artist, the path for Saudi wasn't easy. Al Batal said her mother was turned down by exhibitors in Europe and the United States multiple times.

The Jordanian sculptor died in 2022, but one of her abstract sculptures, called "Continuity," was part of a recent exhibition at Christie's auction house in London called Kawkaba ("constellation" in Arabic).

"This is how my mom always wanted for her work to be displayed, in collections where the public would be able to access them, and not kind of hidden and tucked away," Al Batal said in an interview in London.