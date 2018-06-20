Sesame Workshop to create new kids TV shows for Apple

Apple is getting into business with the prestigious Sesame Workshop.

The company is giving a multiple-series order to the Emmy-winning non-profit organization, it announced on Wednesday.

The shows, to include live-action and animated series, will be part of a slate of children's programming for Apple's upcoming streaming service.

The long-running Sesame Street program, which airs on PBS and HBO, isn't part of the agreement.

Apple has been making content deals with other big names, including Oprah Winfrey, as it prepares to compete with Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services.

This latest deal marks the Apple's first move to add children's programming to its growing slate of original television shows in development for worldwide distribution.