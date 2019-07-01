Skip to Main Content
Bad Bunny, Khalid to perform on Apple Music's 'Up Next' tour
The streaming service announced Monday that a live series featuring artists from its playlist and program for breakthrough acts, from Bad Bunny to Khalid, will perform on the 'Up Next Live' tour. The series is free for Apple Music subscribers.

This combination photo shows Khalid performing at Y100's Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Fla. on Dec. 16, 2018, left, and Bad Bunny performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Apple Music announced Monday that a tour featuring artists from its playlist, including Khalid and Bad Bunny, will perform on the 'Up Next Live' tour. (The Associated Press)

Apple Music is taking its "Up Next" program and playlist on the road.

The streaming service announced Monday that a live series featuring artists from its playlist and program for breakthrough acts, from Bad Bunny to Khalid, will perform on the "Up Next Live" tour.

Seven artists will each perform one date on the seven-city trek, which kicks off July 9 with Bad Bunny in Milan, Italy, and wraps up with Khalid in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23.

Other cities are San Francisco, New York, Paris, London and Chicago. The concerts are free for Apple Music subscribers.

Other tour performers include Daniel Caesar, Ashley McBryde, Jessie Reyez, Lewis Capaldi and King Princess.

Each month Apple Music will feature a budding artist in its "Up Next" program.

