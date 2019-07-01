Bad Bunny, Khalid to perform on Apple Music's 'Up Next' tour

Apple Music is taking its "Up Next" program and playlist on the road.

The streaming service announced Monday that a live series featuring artists from its playlist and program for breakthrough acts, from Bad Bunny to Khalid, will perform on the "Up Next Live" tour.

Seven artists will each perform one date on the seven-city trek, which kicks off July 9 with Bad Bunny in Milan, Italy, and wraps up with Khalid in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23.

Other cities are San Francisco, New York, Paris, London and Chicago. The concerts are free for Apple Music subscribers.

Other tour performers include Daniel Caesar, Ashley McBryde, Jessie Reyez, Lewis Capaldi and King Princess.

Each month Apple Music will feature a budding artist in its "Up Next" program.