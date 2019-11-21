Apple cancels film premiere of The Banker after unspecified 'concerns'

Apple Inc has cancelled the world premiere of movie The Banker, one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama.

The Banker had been scheduled to debut on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.

"We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film's entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy," Apple said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention... We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps," the company added.

"In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest."

Set in the 1950s and 1960s, The Banker is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen who sought to help people overcome racial barriers in banking. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

Apple has been buying movies to feed Apple TV+, the subscription video streaming service that the iPhone maker launched this month.

The Banker is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 6 before streaming on Apple TV+. Apple did not say whether those plans remain in place.