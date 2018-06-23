No drugs in Anthony Bourdain's body when he died: prosecutor

U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in a French hotel room earlier this month, had no narcotics in his body when he died, a French prosecutor said on Friday.

Bourdain, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series, was 61. Brash and opinionated, he

had spoken openly about his use of drugs and addiction to heroin earlier in his life.

"No trace of narcotics. No trace of any toxic products. Trace of medicines in therapeutic dose. Trace of alcohol," prosecutor Christian de Rocquingny said, listing the findings of the investigation.

Bourdain, whose career catapulted him from washing dishes at New York restaurants to dining in Vietnam with President Barack Obama, hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his TV series, according to CNN.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (Chat)

In Quebec: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Here are some warning signs:

Suicidal thoughts.

Substance abuse.

Purposelessness.

Anxiety.

Feeling trapped.

Hopelessness and helplessness.

Withdrawal.

Anger.

Recklessness.

Mood changes.