Netflix backs Master of None creator Aziz Ansari despite misconduct claim

Netflix is standing by Master of None and Aziz Ansari despite a sexual misconduct allegation against him earlier this year.

Streamer would 'certainly be happy' to make new season of Ansari-led series

The Associated Press ·
Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland said there's been thought given to a third season for Master of None, the comedy starring and co-created by Aziz Ansari. (K.C. Bailey/Netflix/Associated Press)

Cindy Holland, a programming executive for the streaming service, said there's been thought given to a third season for the comedy starring and co-created by Ansari.

Netflix would "certainly be happy" to make another Master of None season with Ansari, Holland told a TV critics' meeting Sunday.

But Holland didn't commit to it or indicate what the production or release timeline might be.

The allegation that Ansari acted improperly on a date was published in January of this year by website Babe.net, which didn't identify the accuser.

Ansari acknowledged in January that he apologized to a woman in 2017 for her discomfort during what he thought was a consensual sexual encounter.

