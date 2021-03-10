Anne at 13,000 Ft wins $100K Toronto critics award

The Toronto Film Critics Association has given Anne at 13,000 Ft this year's $100,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

The drama from writer-director Kazik Radwanski stars Deragh Campbell as a daycare worker trying to find her place in life.

The film took the honour — billed as the richest annual film prize in Canada — in a live YouTube presentation that substituted for the usual in-person gala.

The runners-up, who received $5,000, went to director Louise Archambault for And the Birds Rained Down and jointly to White Lie co-directors Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas.

Other awards winners included Black Bodies director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, who took the Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist

Jason Ryle, outgoing executive director of the imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, won the Clyde Gilmour Award.