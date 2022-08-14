Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Anne Heche dead at 53 after actor taken off life support, spokesperson says

Actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, and has died as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.

Actor Anne Heche, pictured at an award show in 2011, was taken off life support on Sunday. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

U.S. actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, and has died as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.

Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, the representative said.

