Anne Heche dead at 53 after actor taken off life support, spokesperson says
Actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, and has died as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said.
Actor suffered severe injuries in a fiery car crash 9 days ago
Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, the representative said.
More to come.