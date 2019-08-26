Anne with an E cancelled after three seasons

The CBC/Netflix drama series Anne with an E has been cancelled.

Creator/showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett says in an Instagram post that they've "reached the end of the red Green Gables road" after three seasons.

The show, which premiered in March 2017, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel Anne of Green Gables and expanded on the book to dig into the backstory of the plucky teenage protagonist.

Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty starred as the Prince Edward Island orphan, who is taken in by aging siblings, played by R.H. Thomson and Geraldine James.

The series was shot in P.E.I. and Ontario. It was a co-production between the CBC and Netflix.

Its third and final season finished airing on the CBC on Sunday and will hit Netflix on Jan. 3.

Moira Walley-Beckett at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"My heart is heavy, but I am so proud of this show," Vancouver-raised Walley-Beckett said Monday on Instagram, praising the team behind it.

"I am grateful and humbled by this experience, and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits. I know you have loved this series as much as I have, and I thank you for that forever and a day."

In a joint statement, the CBC and Netflix thanked Walley-Beckett, co-executive producer Miranda de Pencier, and the cast and crew "for their incredible work in sharing Anne's story with a new generation."

"We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne's journey."

With progressive storylines and an opening theme song of the Tragically Hip's Ahead By a Century, Anne with an E opened up the Green Gables world beyond the novel while staying true to the essence of the heroine.

Season 2 saw an LGBTQ storyline and the introduction of the show's first black character, while Season 3 had an Indigenous focus.

"It's always been a concern to me that L.M. Montgomery's world of Avonlea is such a white world when in fact it doesn't really accurately reflect the diversity that Canada was and is," Walley-Beckett, a three-time Emmy Award winner whose other credits include Breaking Bad, said in a September 2019 interview.

"So my master plan from the beginning when I first conceived this series was to find a way to genuinely and legitimately reflect the diversity of the nation."

At the Canadian Screen Awards in April, Anne with an E won seven trophies, including best drama series and an acting nod for McNulty.

"There's no sense in reinventing a classic novel if you're not going to make it relevant for today's audience," de Pencier said in an interview in February.

"So it was really important for us to find themes that matter for Canadians."