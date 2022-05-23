Angela Lansbury to receive a special Tony Award
The contributions of the actor, 96, are 'insurmountable,' say Broadway execs
The folks who hand out Tony Awards believe five is not enough for Angela Lansbury.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Monday the legendary actor, 96, will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in theatre, making it her sixth.
Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso and won Tonys for Mame in 1966, Dear World in 1969, Gypsy in 1974, Sweeney Todd in 1979 and Blithe Spirit in 2009. Other Broadway credits include A Little Night Music, Gore Vidal's The Best Man and Anyone Can Whistle.
"Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and chief executive officer of the American Theatre Wing, said in a statement.
Born in London, the Murder, She Wrote star has six Golden Globes and 18 Emmy nominations, as well as an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures. Lansbury also has a National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor.
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys on June 12.
